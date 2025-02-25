State works to recruit workers after thousands of federal employees laid off

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is launching an initiative to recruit public sector workers after thousands of federal employees have been laid off.

The state has launched a new web portal to help hire thousands of workers in all different fields, from engineers to legal professionals to plow drivers. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she welcomes any laid-off federal employees to apply for a state job as part of the “You’re Hired” initiative.

This comes amid efforts from the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency to create a large-scale reduction in the federal workforce. More than 80% of that workforce lives outside the D.C. area. You can see a list of federal agencies impacted here.