ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State has a new, higher cigarette tax starting Friday. The tax is now the highest in the nation.

The $1 increase changes the tax from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. This is the first cigarette tax increase in New York State since 2010.

Researchers with the American Lung Association estimate a 10% increase in tobacco prices will decrease in tobacco use by 4%.