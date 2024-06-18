Staying cool on your commute: How RTS prepares buses for extreme heat to keep riders comfortable

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waiting for a bus during extreme heat can be uncomfortable, so it’s important to try to keep as cool as you can.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke to Regional Transit Service (RTS) leaders about ensuring buses are equipped to keep customers cool while using public transportation. Tom Brede, public information officer for RTS, says whether it’s frigid temperatures or a heat wave like we are experiencing, they are prepared to keep customers comfortable while getting around town.

RTS services thousands of riders daily with over 400 buses on the roads. To ensure all buses are in proper working order, especially on days like Monday, the day starts with regular maintenance.

“Maybe on the worst day possible, the air conditioning stopped working. The bus operators do a great job of notifying us when that happens so the bus can get into maintenance,” Brede said.

He says that notification is critical.

“If it happens during the day when the bus is on the road. They call in and we send a bus out and swap out the bus and a bus with working air conditioning can go in its place.”

Brede explains one of the challenges on days with extreme heat is keeping the inside of buses very cool, especially when doors open at every stop along the route.

“[The bus] has to sit there for a minute or two — because there’s a lot of people getting off and on the bus– that obviously lets more air on the bus– the doors close and move on to the next stop– it may be difficult for the bus to stay as cool as we may like,” he said.

RTS strives to be on time, so customers are not out in the elements longer than they need to be. Brede recommended a tip to keep cool while riding public transportation.

“If you are going to be on the bus for a good 20-30 minutes you might want to sit away from a door if you can. If you are away from the door you are away from the heat,” Brede said.

He tells News10NBC he hasn’t received any complaints about the air conditioning not working on buses and encourages customers to reach out to RTS with any feedback.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.