Steelers and Bills fans brave the elements to cheer on their team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – It is great to hear the roar from the crowd at Highmark Stadium. It is electric. Inside there are a lot of Steeler fans who decided to take the drive up. News10NBC talked to Steelers fans and a Bills fan from Dansville.

News10NBC spoke with the Bills fan last week when we knew the weather was going to be a problem. We caught up again on Monday at his iconic tailgate.

Berkeley Brean: “The last time we talked it was on Zoom in the middle of the week trying to figure out how we were going to prepare for this weather and now we’re here. How does it feel?”

Corey Strick: It feels good, feels good. Great day for tailgating. It’s about 18 degrees out, it was about 17 degrees when we rolled in.

Brean: “How did the postponement of this game affect you at all?”

Strick: “I just had to move some things around with work a little bit. Not too bad. I’m lucky enough to be able to do that. I’m sure there’s some people that unfortunately couldn’t.”

Brean: “Did you have any second thoughts about making the trip up here because of the weather?”

Morgan Myers, Steeler fan: “I was nervous, yes. We don’t get this much snow all at once down in Pittsburgh, but we did it. Anyways, we waited it out. And we came.”

Justin Laveing, Steelers fan: “Not at all. We were coming Sunday Monday, Tuesday Wednesday for this game. Not a worry at all. Snow rain shine, we’re here.”

Brean: “What’s it like to be a Steelers fan in the sea of Bill’s mafia?”

Laveing: “It’s kinda like being in Pittsburgh, but blue and white.”

Brean: “Well welcome to Western New York and enjoy the game.”

Myers: “Thank you. You enjoy the game also.”

Brean: “And your prediction for the game?”

Strick: “I think the Bills are going to take them by two scores.”