Stefon Diggs didn’t show up to Bills camp; Coach McDermott said he’s ‘very concerned’

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott said he’s “very concerned” after wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t attend practice at a mandatory Bills training minicamp on Tuesday.

In his press conference, McDermott didn’t elaborate on why Diggs was absent. The minicamp runs from June 13 through 15.

Diggs also didn’t attend the team’s non-mandatory practices in previous weeks. Diggs is entering his fourth season with the Bills, coming to Buffalo after a trade leading up to the 2020 season, and has become a key part of the offense.