Stellar brunch treats moms to dining under the stars at planetarium

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) hosted its annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, offering an out-of-this-world dining experience inside the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Families gathered to celebrate their mothers under a simulated night sky, as part of an effort to express their love in a cosmic way, embodying the sentiment of loving mothers “to the moon and back.”

The event featured a buffet, along with mimosas and Bloody Marys, in a nod to the extraordinary effort mothers consistently put forth. Daniel Kalin from RMSC emphasized the brunch as a means to honor mothers who tirelessly nurture and inspire a spirit of exploration, particularly in the realm of science.

RMSC is preparing for its next significant event, the “Repair Fair,” scheduled for June 2. This event underscores the museum’s ongoing commitment to engaging the community in educational and celebratory activities.

