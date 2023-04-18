Stepson admits to killing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man will spend 15 years in prison for killing his stepfather.

Lance Mitchel pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter.

Lance Mitchel (File photo)

His stepfather William “Billy” Mason, 69, disappeared from his Parma home in 2021. His remains were found in a fire pit behind his home.

Lance Mitchel was charged with murder weeks later. His sister, Dawn Mitchel, was charged with tampering evidence and concealment of a human corpse. Her case is pending.

