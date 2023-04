WAYLAND, N.Y. — A man was arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says he choked a child under the age of 17 in the Village of Wayland.

Shane Hartman, 34 of Canandaigua, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, and burglary. Deputies say Hartman unlawfully entered a home and choked the child. He was arrested on April 21.

Hartman was arraigned in court and released.