Steuben County man airlifted to hospital after shooting

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – A preliminary investigation revealed that Willie C. Faniel, age 66, of Avoca, NY, shot a man, age 61, of Avoca, NY, with a shotgun. The victim was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday at 6:18 p.m., the New York State Police went to 61090 State Route 415 in the town of Avoca after getting a report that a neighbor just shot their friend.

Faniel was charged with assault and was taken to Steuben County Jail for arraignment.