Former Steuben County ADA charged with possessing more than 100 images of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that former Steuben County Assistant District Attorney, 63-year-old James Miller of Corning, was charged with possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

On May 26, 2021, the New York State Police searched Miller’s Fox Ridge Road residence, and seized several digital devices containing more than 100 images of child pornography. The search resulted from a tip the police received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center reported that Miller’s email account was uploading suspected images of child pornography.

Miller made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on conditions.