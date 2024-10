ANDOVER, N.Y. — A Steuben County man, 62, is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Andover, Allegany County.

New York State Police say James Riefer of Arkport died on Tuesday when he was traveling north on State Route 21 and went off the road, crashing into a ditch. It happened around 8:40 p.m.

Riefer died at the scene. Troopers are still investigating the crash.