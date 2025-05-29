Steuben County man faces charges after being accused of assaulting a nurse

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – A 29-year-old man from Steuben County is facing charges after New York State Police say he assaulted a nurse at a hospital.

State police say on May 23, state police in Bath responded to a report of an assault at Ira Davenport Hospital.

During investigations and interviews with the victim, troopers say they found that Richard Freeland intentionally elbowed a nurse in the nose while the nurse cared for him, causing the nurse to need medical attention.

Troopers also say he tried to hit and spit on troopers while at the hospital and falsely identified himself while admitting himself into the hospital.

Freeland was arrested at the hospital. State police say while Freeland was in custody, he became combative, attempted to tamper with evidence, assaulted law enforcement officers, attempted to conceal a state police body camera, stole state police property, and caused damage to state police property.

Freeland was charged with the following:

Assault in the second-degree.

Tampering with physical evidence.

Three counts of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.

Two counts of petit larceny.

Falsifying business records.

Resisting arrest.

Obstruction of governmental administration.

Two counts of harassment in the second-degree.

He was transported to Steuben County Jail waiting for Centralized Arraignment Part court.