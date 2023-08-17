Steuben County man sent to prison on child porn charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Steuben County man who was convicted of possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense conviction was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Joshua Wormley, 38, of Bath, had been convicted in 2017 of attempted possession o a sexual performance of a child. Then, in February 2021, Wormley possessed a cell phone containing approximately 800 images and two videos of child pornography, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire. Some of the images and videos depicted prepubescent minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Yates County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.