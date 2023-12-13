Steuben County parolee sentenced for having over 1,000 images and videos of child porn

BATH, N.Y. — A Steuben County man is going back to prison for possessing over 1,100 images and 87 videos of child pornography.

Ryan Hamilton, 32 of Bath, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison in addition to 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims.

Federal attorneys say some of the videos and images depicted violence and included children under the age of 12. In August 2016 and again in September 2017, Hamilton was convicted in Steuben County Court of processing pornography of a child less than 16. Attorneys say that, in October 2019, Hamilton was found with over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography on an SD card while he was on parole. He was convicted.

The FBI, New York State Police, and the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision conducted the investigation that led to Hamilton’s sentencing.