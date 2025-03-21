Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy charged after being accused of distributing child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A deputy from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after being accused of distributing child porn across the messaging app “Kik.”

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Stuart McHenry of Hornell, N.Y. uploaded 22 files of child porn to Kik and sent them to other users on the app under the user “acman990,” on July 5, 2024.

Through investigations, the Attorney’s Office said they were able to trace the account back to McHenry and learned he was a deputy for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 18, 2024, a search warrant was issued for McHenry and investigators obtained two cellphones where a forensic review showed that Kik was previously installed on his phone and found evidence that he was using a Kik account with the user “acman990,” the Attorney’s Office said.

They also said a review of McHenry’s iCloud showed multiple sexual explicit conversations and child porn on Kik.

McHenry made an initial appearance Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was held pending a detention hearing.

He was charged by criminal complaint with distribution and receipt of child porn that carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000