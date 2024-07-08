Sticky Lips will auction off memorabilia on Monday ahead of closing

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Sticky Lips BBQ Juke Joint is auctioning off its memorabilia collection ahead of its last day in business on Sunday, July 14.

Owner Howard Nielsen will auction off his large memorabilia collection on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at the restaurant on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. He was spent 20 years collecting everything including wall art, statues, vintage advertisements, and historic newspapers.

“Wherever I travel, I would pick up pieces and bring them on back,” Nielsen said. “A lot of it through was Sunday drives, going down to the southern tier antiquing. That scavenger hunt, finding that piece to bring back to the restaurant, that was the real joy of collecting.”

The auction is cash only. No credit cards or checks will be accepted.