Still sweethearts: Penfield couple celebrates 75 years of marriage on diamond anniversary

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Mason and Ginn Fitch, Penfield natives, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday with friends and family at the Brickstone at St. John’s.

The couple, who are 99 and 98 years old respectively, have been sweethearts since they first met in a youth group at a church where they are still active members.

Their love story spans decades, beginning when they met as young adults in their hometown. Mason enlisted in the Air Force and served during World War II, but upon returning to the Rochester area, he started a family with Ginn, the woman he married back in 1949.

Throughout their 75 years of marriage, the Fitches have remained committed to each other and their community, maintaining their involvement in the church where they first met. Their enduring love and dedication to one another serve as an inspiration to those who know them.

Congratulations to Mason and Ginn Fitch on this incredible milestone!

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.