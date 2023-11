The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – It was opening weekend for Christmas trees at Stokoe Farms, which offers one of the largest selection of Christmas Trees in the area.

There were wagon rides, a straw fort, slides, a live nativity scene, a nature trail, a petting zoo and a new kangaroo pasture.

Families enjoyed apple cider donuts, hot chocolate and kettle corn after their visit with Santa.