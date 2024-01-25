Stokoe Farms will hold activities to celebrate eclipse on April 6 through 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stokoe Farms will celebrate the eclipse with a petting zoo, zip line, bounce pillow, and other activities on April 6 through 8.

‘The Dark Side of the Farm’ will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend of April 6 and April 7. The day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8, the festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature more than 20 activities including a low ropes course, a straw fort and slide, wagon rides, and nature trails.

At the petting zoo on the farm, you can meet an emu pair, an African crested porcupine, goats, a miniature donkey, and a mule. There will also be a kangaroo pasture and pony rides.

Stokoe Farms is at 656 South Road, Scottsville. You can get tickets and learn more here. The eclipse will reach its totality around Rochester around 3:20 p.m. The skies over Rochester will turn dark as the moon gets between the sun and the Earth.