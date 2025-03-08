Stolen Kia abandoned at gas station damages fuel pumps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police found a stolen Kia at 7-Eleven on Lake Avenue by Stonewood Avenue on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say the Kia had just been stolen in a robbery and driven into the parking lot where it collided with two parked cars that were unoccupied. The suspects in the Kia ran away.

The Kia caused damage to fuel pumps at the gas station and the Rochester Fire Department responded. There is no danger from the fuel pumps, and no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.