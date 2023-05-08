Stolen car abandoned in ditch after Genesee County police chase

PAVILION, N.Y. In Genesee County, deputies are investigating after a stolen car was abandoned in a ditch following a police chase.

Authorities say three cars were stolen in the area of Horseheads and Elmira on Monday morning. One of those cars, a red BMW, was involved in a chase that started in Livingston County before crossing into Genesee. That’s when police say the car went off-road into a ditch and the suspects ran.

Several law enforcement agencies are now searching for the suspects, including state police, Le Roy police and more. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.