Stolen car chase ends in two-car crash at South Clinton Avenue and Linden Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police chase ended in a crash at the corner of South Clinton Avenue and Linden Street on Sunday night where several troopers were on the scene.

According to New York State Police, at 9:30 p.m., police tried to stop a stolen car on Interstate 90 in Farmington. The suspect drove off and a chase ended at the intersection of South Clinton Avenue and Linden Street, where the suspect hit another car, and then hit an empty parked car.

There were no injuries. The suspect is in custody with charges pending.