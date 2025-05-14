Stolen car chase ends on city’s northeast side; Man charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A suspect faces charges after a chase overnight in Rochester with a car that Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say was stolen.

News10NBC’s photojournalist was there around 12:20 a.m. when the chase ended around Rosewood Terrace and Alexis Street on the city’s northeast side.

Deputies identified the driver as 34-year-old Sharod Campbell. Deputies say the chase started because the driver refused to pull over and the man ran from the car after the chase ended.

Deputies used a K-9 unit to track him down and arrest him on Ironquois Street. Campbell is charged with possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.