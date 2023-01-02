Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night, Rochester Police Officers were patrolling the area of Remington Street when they spotted a car that was stolen in a robbery in the Town of Irondequoit earlier in the day. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver left. A chase followed, and after about five minutes, it ended at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue, when the suspect’s car hit another car. The driver and passenger of the car that was hit, both went to the hospital for complaints of pain. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He is in Irondequoit Police custody.