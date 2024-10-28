Stolen car crashed into another car, building, and fence on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for the driver who they say crashed into another car on the city’s northeast side, then took off.

RPD says a stolen car ran a stop sign on Bernard Street and hit a car driving down Hudson Avenue. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The stolen car then crashed into a building and a fence on Hudson Avenue and the driver ran away. The woman whose car was hit wasn’t hurt and the building had no major damage. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.