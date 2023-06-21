Stolen car crashed into two innocent drivers, Primetime 585 says ‘I’m pissed off and I’m mad’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The driver of a stolen car ran a light on Monroe Avenue just after midnight and crashed into two innocent drivers.

At some point, someone is going to get seriously hurt. One of the innocent drivers hit by the stolen car on Monroe Avenue just after midnight went to Strong Hospital. His physical injuries weren’t that bad.

Stolen cars are happening so much, News10NBC wondered if there is any other city in New York going through what we’re going through. And we found one.

This isn’t meant to make us feel better, but at least we’re not alone.

Rochester averages 83 stolen cars a week this year. In Buffalo, it’s 81.

“Everything seemed to happen here when it flipped,” said Karen Iglesia.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean met Karen Iglesia on Monroe Avenue Wednesday. She’s better known as Primetime 585. Eighteen hours earlier, a stolen KIA was on its roof and two other cars were hit and damaged after police say the driver of the KIA blew through a red light at Monroe Avenue and Alexander Street.

“Yeah I’m frustrated. I’m pissed off and I’m mad,” Iglesia said. “Here’s my problem: The ones who are not frustrated, pissed off, or mad when something happens with these kids or innocent people, everybody’s going to be ‘Oh my goodness. We got to do something about it.’ It starts right now, before somebody is killed.”

Security video from a dentist office on Monroe Avenue captures the nose of the KIA sliding into frame. An RPD car drove into view in six seconds.

RPD says it wasn’t chasing the KIA, but officers were at the corner investigating other suspicious activity involving cars. 25 seconds later the video shows two young people running away and police follow.

“I know they’re kids. I’m not saying they’re not kids,” Iglesia said. “But I’m worried about regular citizens that are going about their everyday lives. Anybody could be affected by this.”

So far this year Buffalo Police count 1,966 stolen cars. In Rochester, RPD’s number is 2,023.

“That’s 12.4 cars a day. That’s 12.4 people that their lives are interrupted,” Iglesia said. “They are targeting senior areas where Black and brown seniors are getting their cars stolen two or three times.”

Tuesday, Brighton Police arrested teenagers for trying to steal cars from a senior living center near Elmwood Avenue and 490. Sunday, a stolen car crashed at 590 and Elmwood Ave.

Brean: “Somebody’s going to get killed out here.”

Iglesia: “It’s a matter of time.”

Iglesia talks with police and some of the teenagers who are caught up in this crime. She says there is competition between neighborhood groups and gangs, and now competition between boys and girls to see how many cars they can steal.