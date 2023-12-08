Stolen car from Chili Wegmans starts chase, involving 5 police agencies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with four other police agencies, chased suspects after they stole a car from a women in a Wegmans parking lot.

Deputies say around 3:55 a.m. Friday they responded to Wegmans at 3175 Chili Avenue for reports of a stolen vehicle. Officials spoke with the victim, a woman in her 50s, who says a group of suspects went up to her and forcibly stole her car and drove off with it. During the struggle, deputies say the woman was thrown to the ground by one of the suspects.

Deputies say they started to look for the stolen car, and found in shortly later while it was driving recklessly near Campbell and Ames streets in the city. Deputies tried to stop the car, but they say it fled west on Route 490, starting a chase.

Several police agencies along with MCSO responded — including New York State Police, the Rochester Police Department, Brighton Police, and Greece Police. The chase went through Greece, Brighton, and the city. Deputies say they are still looking for the suspect.

The stolen car is a white 2010 Toyota Corolla with a NYS license plate JAU4222. Officials describe the suspects as two teenage boys, and tow teenage girls.

If you have any information, please call 911 or email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov.