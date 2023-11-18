Stolen car from Greece leads to police chase

Rochester, Greece Police chase stolen car into the city of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car was stolen out of Greece, overnight Friday, leading police on a short chase.

Rochester Police say, with the help of other local agencies, they chased the stolen car through the city and Greece.

Police say they lost sight of the car during the chase, but they eventually found the car unoccupied near Magee Avenue.

News10NBC has reached out to Greece Police for more details, and will continue to update this story.