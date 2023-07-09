Stolen car hits another car on Freeland and McNaughton streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Freeland and McNaughton streets for a report of a two-car crash.

RPD said a stolen Chevrolet Trax was going east on Freeland Street when it ran the stop sign. The Chevrolet Trax hit a Chevrolet Impala, which was going north on McNaughton Street. The driver of the stolen car ran away before the police got there.

The driver of the Impala, a 56-year-old man from the city, was taken to Strong hospital for minor injuries, and is in stable condition. A street sign and fence received minor damage as well.

The incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 911.