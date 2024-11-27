Stolen car sideswipes man during Irondequoit Police chase that ends in crash

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police say the drivers of two stolen cars are on the loose after they crashed during a chase that went across town lines on Tuesday night.

Police say one car hit a 64-year-old man walking the sidewalk of St. Paul Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital for back pain and is expected to recover.

It all began around 8:30 p.m. when Irondequoit Police got a report of two cars in a yard and people trying to seal a car. Officers say that, while investigating, a Kia and Hyundai on St. Paul Boulevard refused to pull over, leading to the chase. When the cars got near Norton Street in the city, the Hyundai tried to pass up the Kia, causing them to crash. Police say that’s when the Hyundai skidded over the curb and sideswiped the man.

Officers say both drivers ran in opposite directions. Two kids inside the Kia were detained.