Stolen car with 3 teens inside crashes into pole, starts fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A stolen car with three teenagers inside crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday evening, igniting a fire.

A 15-year-old girl was treated at Rochester General Hospital for an arm injury. The other two, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were not harmed, Rochester Police said.

Police say they saw a 2019 Hyundai being driven recklessly in the vicinity of Glenwood Avenue. The car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection with Fulton Avenue and caught fire.

While the pole had minor charring from the fire, it was determined to be structurally sound, so the street remained open.

The crash is under investigation, and there may be charges.