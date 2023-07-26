Stolen drones recovered, arrest made, says Sheriff’s Office

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Investigators have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with a June burglary in Henrietta in which $100,000 worth of drones and accessories were stolen, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) investigators executed search warrants on two locations Tuesday, recovering several stolen drones and accessories and arresting Christopher M. Dejonge, 47, of East Rochester, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Dejonge was charged with second- and third-degree grand larceny and was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court, then released on his own recognizance.

Investigators are still looking for a second suspect: Darius D. Smith, 43, of Henrietta. He is wanted on the same charges. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or email mscotips@monroecounty.gov.

Deputies responded June 11 to the burglary report at a business on Methodist Hill Drive in the Town of Henrietta, and ECU investigators determined the identities of the suspects, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting them with executing the search warrants were the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Unit, CIS investigators, U.S. Marshals Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations.