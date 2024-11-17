Stolen Kia crashes into Rochester home; Suspect escapes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 3:53 p.m. Rochester police went to the area of Olean Street and Frost Avenue for a report of a car that hit a house. Officers found a stolen Kia in the backyard of a house on Coretta Scott Crossing.

Police believe the stolen car was driving east on Frost Avenue and then went off the road when attempting to turn south on Olean Street, hitting the house on Coretta Scott Crossing.

There were four people in the house that was hit, but no injuries.

The driver of the stolen Kia ran from the crash and jumped into a waiting vehicle. The suspect was not found and anyone with information is asked to call 911.