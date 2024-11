ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday night at 11:15, Rochester Police found a stolen Kia Sedan flipped over by Edgerton Street and Park Avenue.

Police say the Kia was traveling southbound on Edgerton Street when it hit a car that no one was in and then flipped over onto its roof. The people in the Kia left the scene before police arrived.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.