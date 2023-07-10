Stolen Kia hits another car and then a utility pole in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Dr. Samuel McCree Way and Epworth Street for a car crash. Police said a stolen Kia Sportage was heading north on Epworth Street when it ran a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet SUV, and then hit a utility pole, causing damage to the pole. RG&E was notified and will be repairing the damage.

The occupants of the stolen Kia ran away before police arrived. A 22-year-old woman from Newark NY, in the Chevrolet was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, where she was treated and released. The other occupants of the Chevrolet were a 22-year-old male driver, and a 24-year-old male passenger, both from Rochester. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.