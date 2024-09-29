Stolen Kia hits building and several cars around West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a stolen Kia hit a building, several parked cars, and a fire hydrant on Sunday.

It happened around West Main Street and Jefferson Avenue. Officers first got a report of a car driving recklessly. Witnesses say several people ran from the car.

Officers determined that the car was stolen from Brighton. The fire hydrant was seriously damaged but there were no reports of injuries.

RPD is still investigating and says there is no threat to the community.