ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A stolen SUV hit a building overnight.

Officers responded to the intersection of Parsells Avenue and Greeley Street at around 12:30 Sunday morning. They say they found a stolen KIA heading south on Greeley Street.

Officers say the driver got out of the SUV and took off, right before the SUV rolled into the side of a building, causing minimal damage.

Police are still looking for the suspect.