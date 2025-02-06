Stolen SUV recovered; Four Rochester men arrested for theft

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police recovered a stolen SUV and arrested four men in connection to the theft.

On Wednesday at 3:40 PM, police responded to the Mall at Greece Ridge for an alert about a stolen vehicle in the area. They found a stolen 2011 Ford Escape and saw four men get out of it.

Terrence S. Miller, 25, Namari D. Starling, 25, Jesus E. Rivas Colon, 29, and Andres Ortiz Jr, 41, all from Rochester, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

All four men were processed and released on appearance tickets.