Stolen SUV smashes into Target in Chili, three detained

CHILI, N.Y. – Three people are in custody after a stolen car crashed into the front of the Target store on Chili Avenue.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen blue Volkswagen was spotted in the parking lot Friday afternoon. When deputies approached, they say the driver pulled around a deputy’s car and crashed into the front entrance of the store.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The store has reopened for business, but customers will have to go through the exit door as they are still working to clean up the glass.

Deputies say three people were taken into custody on unknown charges at this point.