Stop 22 Walkathon brings veterans and community together to address suicide crisis

GREECE, N.Y. — Twenty-two veterans take their lives each day.

That’s according to the VFW, which, along with Humana, asked people from all over the community to put on their walking shoes and take a 22-minute walk to be a part of the effort to change this.

The Stop 22 Walkathon was held at the VFW Post 4658 on Dorsey Road on the 22nd of this month at 2:22 p.m.

These walks are held across the state, bringing veterans, their families, and the public together. Along with the walk on Sunday, there also was a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. The money raised goes to fund and help the VFW and the local Veterans Outreach Center provide support and services to those who have served our country.

The organization says for any veteran who’s experienced suicidal thoughts, you’re not alone and there are people out there to help you.

“They serve our country for their tour and then they come back and it’s hard for them to acclimate back into our civilized society here. So we try to bring awareness that you don’t have to suffer alone, that you can come and join any American Legion, any VFW, and as soon as you walk in the door, you are welcomed,” said Karen Heintz, member of the VFW and Greece Auxiliary Legion.

Heintz says this walk is one of the many events they put on each year for the veterans in the community. All of their events are open to the public. They do a warrior concert, meat raffles around holidays, and other events to raise money for their cause.

The VFW Post 4658 meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the American Legion Greece Post 468 facility at 344 Dorsey Road. Anyone looking for their events or to attend their meetings can check out their website.

