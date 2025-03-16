Thousands without power in Monroe County as severe storms tear through Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As severe storms move across the area, RG&E is reporting that there are currently 2,625 people in Monroe County without power. In Wayne County there are 222 people, 84 in Wyoming County, and 4 in Livingston County.

According to National Grid there’s less than 20 people affected in Monroe, Wyoming, and Livingston Counties combined.

There’s no word yet on when power will be restored. News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.