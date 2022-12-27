Storm leaves Buffalo area restaurant encased in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bitter cold and waves from Lake Erie left a restaurant in the Buffalo area encased in ice.

The Hoak’s Lakeshore Tavern was slammed by Lake Erie spray amid Arctic temperatures over the weekend.

Restaurant owner Kevin Hoak said the storm started building icicles on the building on Friday and the ice kept forming throughout the weekend.

“I guess we won’t know [about damages to the restaurant] until it melts. It’s pretty heavy,” said restaurant owner Kevin Hoak. “That’s what I’m nervous about. But nothing broke. No windows broke. No leaks. And we have just had new floor put in and none of that was touched. So right now we’re good, the only problem is the parking lot got beat up pretty bad.”

Hamburg was one of the hardest hit areas for snow totals in the Buffalo area.