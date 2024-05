While earlier storms Wednesday have moved away from us, they left some damage behind.

A viewer in Bristol sent a picture of a tree down — right on top of an ATV. Another viewer in Lyons sent a picture of a tree that came down on a house on Route 14. No one was hurt.

And in Penfield, Panorama Trail was shut down after trees and wires came down in the road. It reopened just before 6 p.m.