Stranger helps people trapped in car in Webster flash flood

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — First responders and a good Samaritan helped to rescue people trapped in their car in Webster after a round of flash flooding on Monday afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson spotted a car trapped between Route 250 and Holt Road. The Webster Fire Department rescued the people from the car thanks to help from a man who says he went outside to move his car.

“There was some people trapped in their car so I kind of was like that’s not good,” Connor Ambeau said. “I saw a bunch of people clustered over here. Nobody went to go see if they were alright so I just ran over to see if they were all good but they had their car running. You can’t really leave your car running because the carbon monoxide will go in it. I walked over there, told them to turn their car off and I told my girlfriend to call the cops and get some people down here.”

Ambeau waited around for police and firefighters to make sure everyone in the car was alright and no one else got stuck.