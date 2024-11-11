Home explodes near Stone Road in Greece

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — Fire crews are at the scene of a home explosion in Greece on Monday morning. The home near Stone Road and Bonesteel Street is heavily damaged.

The streets nearby are closed off and the smell of smoke is in the air. Neighbors told News10NBC that they heard a large boom that shook their homes.

News10NBC is working to learn more about the explosion. This is a developing story.