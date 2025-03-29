Streets, sidewalks by City Hall closed during daylight hours Saturday and Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Streets and sidewalks adjacent to City Hall will be closed Saturday and Sunday, during daylight, for inspection work on the exterior facade of City Hall.

People may access City Hall at the Fitzhugh Street entrance this weekend, and signs will be posted to direct people into the building.

— On Saturday, March 29, Church Street will be closed in both directions to motorists from Pindle Alley to North Fitzhugh Street. Pedestrians may use the sidewalk on the south side of Church Street.

— Also on Saturday, March 29, Fitzhugh Street will be closed in both directions to motorists from Church Street to the City Hall Link entrance. Pedestrians may use the sidewalk on the west side of Fitzhugh Street.

— On Sunday, March 30, Pindle Alley will be closed to motorists from the south edge of City Hall B Building to Church Street.