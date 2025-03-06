Striking Attica prison guards return to work amid ongoing protests, retired CO warns of ‘rude awakening’ for state

ATTICA, N.Y. – On the 18th day of the prison guard strike, a special moment was witnessed outside the walls of the Attica prison. It was a meeting at the prison strike camp with two guards returning to work.

“We all called each other,” one guard in uniform told the crowd of about a dozen people. “It’s just the way we feel. It is what it is. It’s going to save our job.”

After that, there were pats on the back, handshakes and hugs. Then the guards left for work at the prison. The people at the camp declined to talk on camera about what happened with the corrections officers.

Earlier, News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean met retired corrections officer Bob Fanning who brought firewood for the camp fires.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “If one of the COs who walked out on the job was standing right here what kind of advice would you give them?”

Bob Fanning, retired CO: “That’s pretty tough. Every man has got to make a decision for himself. But I think the state is in for a rude awakening. No one is going to take this job after this. If the guys go back, they’re going to be looking for new careers. They might go back to save their families and take care of their kids and wives. They need health insurance. But for them staying, you’re going to lose all your career officers, you’re going to lose the people that are experienced. How are you going to manage jails with rookies? Good luck with that.”

From the road, the camp can almost look like a barricade. Striking guards stay warm next to fires in barrels. When Brean was there, there were more than a dozen people outside including Fanning. He retired two years ago after a 26 year career.

Berkeley Brean: “Good career? Did you enjoy it?”

Bob Fanning: “I don’t think enjoyment would be the word. The job was risky from the get-go. But the last three or four years have been ridiculously risky for these guys. My wife is a CO. I just got her out of there, she quit. It’s dangerous now. And it doesn’t have to be. This could be straightened out.”

Berkeley Brean: “How would you straighten it out if you were the one making the decision?”

Bob Fanning: “Get rid of the HALT Act. You have to have discipline in jail. That’s gone.”

The offer from the state includes a 90 day suspension of some provisions of the HALT Act, pay raises, bonuses for overtime including $100 for an overtime shift on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, a reduction in 24 hour shifts, and a $750 fine against the state paid to the corrections officer for mandatory overtime.

Berkeley Brean: “How long do you think this goes on for?”

Bob Fanning: “God only knows. I don’t know. There’s a lot of angry people.”

