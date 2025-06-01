Stroke survivor defies odds, throws first pitch at Red Wings game

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings teamed up with Rochester Regional Health for a special Stroke Awareness Game on Saturday.

Joe Crestuk, a stroke survivor and Rochester Regional Health patient, threw out the first pitch at the game. Crestuk suffered a stroke in spring 2024. Doctors told him he might never use the right side of his body again.

One year later, Crestuk has made remarkable progress.

His family, friends, and care team were all present at the game to celebrate his achievements.

