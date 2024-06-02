‘Stroll for Strong Kids’: Hundreds run and walk to support Golisano Children’s Hospital

Hundreds support Golisano Children's Hospital at 'Stroll for Strong Kids'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds gathered at Genesee Valley Park on Saturday morning for the annual “Stroll for Strong Kids” fundraiser, which supports programs at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The hospital’s emergency room sees over 30,000 kids every year, and the event helps families from all walks of life.

“So much of what these families go through is individual and in a hospital room and so to come together and have community in person — there’s so many bonds that are built today. Each of our journeys are unique, and there are so many similarities too,” said Jennifer Johnson, the event’s honorary chair.

Golisano Children’s Hospital has another fundraiser coming up next Saturday, Team Ali-Gaiter’s annual Clam Bake. It will be held at the Honeoye Falls Fire Department Training Grounds, and tickets are available now. Information on this fundraiser can be found here.

