Strong hosts an inclusive day of play, offering free admission to people with mobility devices

An inclusive day of play at Strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was an inclusive day of play at the Strong National Museum of Play.

The Strong and local nonprofit Endless Highway started a partnership in 209 that lets Endless Highway offer free museum and butterfly garden admission to any child or adult who uses a mobility device.

“Often folks who use mobility devices are left with a lot of the cost — co-pays, or equipment needing repair — and if you have to choose between something essential and something fun, it’s often the fun thing that gets left out. So we try to do as many things as we can to make it so there isn’t a choice and that people can come have fun and do the things they want to do without having to sacrifice something else,” said Endless Highway operations director Caralie Fennessey.

To request a sponsored admission package to the Strong from Endless Highway, click here.